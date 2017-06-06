Kilkenny mourn great hurling servant Georgie Leahy 06 June 2017





Manager Georgie Leahy celebrates with Glenmore after their win in the 1991 All Ireland Senior Hurling Club championship final. Manager Georgie Leahy celebrates with Glenmore after their win in the 1991 All Ireland Senior Hurling Club championship final.

Kilkenny GAA is in mourning following the death of coach extraordinaire Georgie Leahy at the age of 78.

Described by County Board chairman Ned Quinn as “one of the greatest servants ever of Kilkenny hurling”, Leahy - who passed away this morning - assisted the Black & Amber to All-Ireland successes at minor, U21 and senior levels and also managed a host of other intercountry teams including Laois, Offaly, Waterford, Westmeath, Wexford and Carlow.

He led his home club, James Stephens, to the 1976 All-Ireland club hurling title and managed Glenmore to the same glory 15 years later. Other clubs he managed included Galmoy, Tullaroan, Barrow Rangers, Mooncoin, Conahy Shamrocks and Castletown in Laois.