"Why not just eat the fruit?"
06 June 2017
Kerry's Brendan O'Sullivan.
©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.
DJ Carey has questioned the need for players to be taking supplements.
The Brendan O'Sullivan case has shone a spotlight on the extent to which GAA players are supplementing their diets with additional substances and hurling great Carey sees no need for it:
"It's got to a stage where everyone seems to be taking supplements of some sort," the Black & Amber legend writes in The Irish Daily Mirror. "Brendan O'Sullivan's positive test has brought this issue to light again and it appears that every play has a stash of products from which he draws. I'd question whether that's necessary.
"I remember this thing of taking a tablet that would give you as much vitamins as a certain amount of fruit would. Why not just eat the fruit?
"Maybe I'm old-fashioned but I just believe in having a simple balanced diet. I hope the O'Sullivan case represents a line in the sand and that players realise there is a borderline risk with some of the stuff they may be taking."