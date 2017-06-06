"Why not just eat the fruit?" 06 June 2017





Kerry's Brendan O'Sullivan.

©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan. Kerry's Brendan O'Sullivan.©INPHO/Lorraine O'Sullivan.

DJ Carey has questioned the need for players to be taking supplements.

The Brendan O'Sullivan case has shone a spotlight on the extent to which GAA players are supplementing their diets with additional substances and hurling great Carey sees no need for it:

"It's got to a stage where everyone seems to be taking supplements of some sort," the Black & Amber legend writes in The Irish Daily Mirror. "Brendan O'Sullivan's positive test has brought this issue to light again and it appears that every play has a stash of products from which he draws. I'd question whether that's necessary.

"I remember this thing of taking a tablet that would give you as much vitamins as a certain amount of fruit would. Why not just eat the fruit?

"Maybe I'm old-fashioned but I just believe in having a simple balanced diet. I hope the O'Sullivan case represents a line in the sand and that players realise there is a borderline risk with some of the stuff they may be taking."