Down wait on duo 06 June 2017





Down's Kevin McKernan with Charlie Vernon of Armagh ©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey Down's Kevin McKernan with Charlie Vernon of Armagh ©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey

Down have injury concerns over Kevin McKernan and Niall Donnelly ahead of their Ulster semi-final on June 23rd.

Both men sustained nasty knocks when coming to ground during Sunday's victory over Armagh and are doubtful for the clash with either Cavan or Monaghan later this month.

Donnelly's injury looked particularly bad. The Tullylish midfielder had to be stretchered from the pitch at Newry after landing awkwardly on his knee halfway through the second half and was on crutches after the game.

Meanwhile, captain McKernan came down heavily on his right shoulder and there are worries that he suffered ligament damage.

Scans today could reveal bad news for both players.

“We haven’t had any word on either of them yet,” team manager Eamon Burns told The Irish News. “I’m awaiting word and we’ll just have to wait and see. I’m optimistic, but I don’t know. Having watched the game back on TV, Niall Donnelly’s injury could be a wee bit nastier than we thought.

“Going into a semi-final, whoever you get you’re going to need a full deck of players to play with and you’d like everyone available, but we’ll just have to wait and see.”