Lilywhites buzzing 06 June 2017





Kildare's Daniel Flynn with Darren Strong of Laois.

Daniel Flynn says there's "a good buzz" in the Kildare camp as they advance to a Leinster SFC semi-final clash with Meath.

Flynn started his first championship game in four years on Sunday and duly helped his county to an impressive 14-point victory over Laois in Tullamore.

"We were confident coming into this one. We had a good run through the league and the whole team is gelling together this year with all the underage teams that won silverware. It's very enjoyable and we're all bouncing off each other," the Johnstownbridge clubman tells The Irish Independent.

"Lads are just more self-assured and it takes a little while to gel together. These things happen in waves. We had [Kieran] McGeeney and then we dipped a bit and now we are coming back to form again.

"We're enjoying playing football and that has a lot to do with it. We are just confident in ourselves. Even around the county you can feel it. Lads can feel that, even around Newbridge. There is a pep in their step.

"Success breeds success. We've come up from Division 3 to Division 1. There's a good buzz around the county and lads can feel that."