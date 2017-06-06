Morey: Banner has sights set on Munster final 06 June 2017





Clare's Seadna Morey speaks to TG4.

Seadna Morey says Clare's sights had been set on reaching the Munster SHC final since the start of the year.

The Banner County hadn't managed to win a game in the province since capturing the 2013 All-Ireland title but Sunday's victory over Limerick in Thurles means they have qualifed for their first Munster final since 2008.

“At the start of the year, we aimed to get to a Munster final," the triple All-Ireland U21 winner told The Irish Times. “That was the aim for this whole year. We haven’t been there in I don’t know how long, all those players in that dressing-room wanted just to get to a Munster final. The main thing was to get over that line and we have done it now.

“We wanted to start well, which we did. Those two goals really got the team going but when Limerick came back at us and got those eight points, I think it was a learning curve for us and we came back again, which shows that we are learning from our mistakes and getting a bit of consistency into it.

“We didn’t panic or we didn’t crumble or anything like that. When they got that momentum against us, we settled and just got one or two points to keep the scoreboard ticking over, which was a good sign.”