First round draws for All-Ireland football and hurling qualifiers 06 June 2017





A general view of the team names before a qualifier draw.

©INPHO/James Crombie. A general view of the team names before a qualifier draw.©INPHO/James Crombie.

The draws for Round 1A and 1B of the All-Ireland senior football championship qualifiers have been made this morning, throwing up some intriguing battles for later this month.

In Round 1A, Derry will take on Waterford, who nearly conquered Cork in their Munster SFC quarter-final, in Fraher Field while out east there are provincial derbies between Louth and Longford and Wicklow and Laois. The last draw in Round 1A sees Niall Carew’s Sligo side taking on Antrim with home advantage.

In Round 2A, Kieran McGeeney's Armagh will look to bounce back from their defeat against Down last Sunday with another Ulster clash against Fermanagh and the losers of Westmeath and Offaly face what looks to be a tough task against either Cavan or Monaghan, although the former will have home advantage.

The remaining two draws see Limerick taking on Wexford and Turlough O'Brien's Carlow side travelling to London.

In the senior hurling championship, the winners of next Saturday's Christy Ring Cup final between Carlow and Antrim will battle with Laois in the preliminary round of the All-Ireland series. Westmeath have received a bye to Round 1.

Here are the draws in full with the teams first named receiving home advantage:

SFC qualifier draw (Round 1A):

Derry v Waterford (at Fraher Field)

Louth v Longford

Wicklow v Laois

Sligo v Antrim

*(Fixtures to be played on June 17th/18th)

SFC qualifier draw (Round 1B):

Westmeath/Offaly v Cavan/Monaghan

Armagh v Fermanagh

Limerick v Wexford

London v Carlow

*(Fixtures to be played on June 24th/25th)

All-Ireland hurling SHC qualifiers (premliminary round)

Carlow/Antrim v Laois

*(Fixture to be played on June 24th/25th)