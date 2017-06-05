Fitzmaurice: we had nothing to hide 05 June 2017





Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.

©INPHO/Ryan Byrne. Kerry manager Eamonn Fitzmaurice.©INPHO/Ryan Byrne.

Eamonn Fitzmaurice has jumped to the defence of Brendan O'Sullivan who failed a drugs test last year.

The Kerry manager has also demanded an investigation into how the story was 'leaked' to the media before Sport Ireland's report into the case was released last week. O'Sullivan tested positive for a banned supplement following the Kingdom's defeat to Dublin in the 2016 Allianz League final, for which he has already served a seven-month ban.

"The whole thing got very messy in the end because the report was released," Fitzmaurice said in an interview with RTÉ.

"We had nothing to hide, Brendan had nothing to hide and the way it played out in the end looked like there was something to hide and that’s very disappointing. Who leaked it?" he queried.

"Aidan O’Mahony’s report was released in 2008 as well - it appeared in a paper before this famous process was completed. I think that’s a big question."

Fitzmaurice went on to explain how the ban, which was originally four years, was suspended once it was proved that the supplement was contaminated.

"I became aware the same day as Brendan found out, at ten o’clock in the morning on 12 May, 2016. He got the phone call to say he’d failed the test and that he was banned for four years.

"It was a telephone call from Sport Ireland: ‘Is this Brendan O’Sullivan? You’ve failed a drugs test. You’ve been banned for four years’. That was the conversation - blunt and to the point and, as you can imagine for him, pretty shocking.

"Within a minute or two we were able to isolate what had happened - he had taken a contaminated product that was outside of the set-up so it was fairly easy to predict where the substance had come from.

"I understand the process has to be very robust and the system is you are guilty until you are proven innocent and that’s why we were advised from the start that we would have to keep it under wraps until the process is finished.

"If we were released a statement to say that Brendan O’Sullivan had failed a drugs test and was banned for four years, conclusions were going to be jumped to. We had to protect Brendan, particularly when it was inadvertent. We had to go through the process and that’s what I found most frustrating - the length of time it took to get from start to finish.

"He got the phone call on 12 May, 2016 and by the time the process was eventually finished it was 1 June, 2017."