Comortas: An Ghaeltacht bridge 18-year gap as O'Leary sees red 05 June 2017





An Ghaeltacht's Pádraig and Marc Ó Sé celebrate.

Pic via Marc Ó Sé @osemarc2. An Ghaeltacht's Pádraig and Marc Ó Sé celebrate.Pic via Marc Ó Sé @osemarc2.

An Ghaeltacht (Kerry) 4-17

Cill na Martra (Cork) 1-11

An Ghaeltacht were crowned Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta champions for the first time since 1999 when they comfortably accounted for 14-man Cill na Martra at a rainy Tourmakeady, Co. Mayo this afternoon.

Former Cork star Noel O'Leary received a straight red card for a dangerous neck-high tackle on Cian O Murchu late in the first half as a brace of goals from corner forward Tomas O Se helped the West Kerry men to victory. Recently-retired Kerry defender Marc O Se lined out at centre back and also co-managed the winners whose backroom team also included former All-Ireland winning captain Dara O Cinneide.

Kerry 2014 All-Ireland minor winner Tomas O Se starred for An Ghaeltacht.

Cill na Martra had beaten the holders Naomh Conaill of Donegal in yesterday's semi-final, but couldn't live with a slick An Ghealtacht outfit who had built up a 2-10 to 0-5 lead by half-time.