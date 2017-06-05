HS football team of the week 05 June 2017





Louth selector Aaron Hoey's son Roy warms up with the county's squad before their Leinster SFC quarter-final clash against Meath at Parnell Park.

Dublin, Kildare and Meath are safely through to the semi-final stages of the Leinster SFC while Down scored a morale boosting Ulster SFC win over arch rivals Armagh. Here's our team of the week...

1. Mark Donnellan (Kildare)



The Lilywhite net minder conceded a goal to Donie Kingston after just 57 seconds in Tullamore but recovered from that set-back to put in an assured performance.



2. Darragh O'Hanlon (Down)



The all action defender roamed forward to send over two crucial points for the Mourne County at the start of the second-half in their two point win over Armagh and also found the target with two frees.





3. Gerard McGovern (Down)



McGovern and his Down team-mates bridged a 25 year gap when getting the better of their neighbours in Newry.



4. Mark Shields (Armagh)



No finger of blame for the Orchard County's defeat can be pointed in the direction of Shields who bagged one of their goals.





5. Caolan Mooney (Down)



Like O'Hanlon, Mooney's direct running from the half-back line created plenty of difficulties for the Armagh defensive unit and the former Aussie Rules recruit raised two white flags.



6. Keith Cribbin (Kildare)



Used his physical presence to telling effect and also made the scoresheet with a point as Cian O'Neill's charges booked a semi-final date with Meath.





7. Jack McCaffrey (Dublin)



The former 'Footballer of the Year' was one of the stand out performers for the All-Ireland champions before his 52nd minute withdrawal.



8. Sean Murphy (Carlow)



Took the fight to the Dubs with a barnstorming display around the middle third of the O'Moore Park field.





9. Kevin Feely (Kildare)



Kildare supporters will be hoping the athletic midfielder can continue his rich vein of form in the weeks ahead.



10. Ciaran Kilkenny (Dublin)



Was at his probing best against Carlow and sent over three points for good measure.





11. Graham Reilly (Meath)



The Meath captain led by example with a top class exhibition of point taking against the Wee County in Parnell Park.



12. James Toher (Meath)



A late replacement for James McEntee who got injured in the warm-up, Toher contributed five points (two form play) to his side's impressive winning tally of 0-27.





13. Bryan McMahon (Meath)



The diminutive forward caused all sorts of problems for the Louth defence with his lightning pace and intelligent running.



14. Daniel Flynn (Kildare)



The full-forward finished as his side's top scorer against the O'Moore County with a return of 1-3.





15. Bernard Brogan (Dublin)

Entered the action as a 45th minute sub and showed that he still has plenty to offer the AIG sponsored outfit as they chase a Sam Maguire three-in-a-row.