CCCC to discuss Connolly case tomorrow 05 June 2017





Carlow's Brendan Murphy with Diarmuid Connolly of Dublin Carlow's Brendan Murphy with Diarmuid Connolly of Dublin

The Central Competitions Control Committee of the GAA will meet tomorrow night to review footage of the Diarmuid Connolly incident.

The Dublin attacker is facing a potential 12-week ban if found guilty of putting a hand on linesman Ciaran Brannigan during the All-Ireland champions' 0-19 to 0-7 Leinster SFC quarter-final victory over Carlow on Saturday night.

No action was taken by referee Sean Hurson at the time, but Connolly's breach of Rule 5.32, which relates to "minor physical interference" of officials and carries a minimum 12-week suspension, doesn't bode well for the St. Vincent's clubman. Last week, Tipperary goalkeeper Evan Comerford received a similar sanction following an incident with referee Paddy Russell in the aftermath of a club game.

Should the CCCC throw the rule book at Connolly, he would be ineligible to play for the Dubs again this season, unless they reach the All-Ireland final.