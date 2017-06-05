Pillar: Connolly let his team-mates down 05 June 2017





Paul 'Pillar' Caffrey expects the GAA to throw the book at Diarmuid Connolly after he appeared to push linesman Ciaran Brannigan during Dublin's win over Carlow on Saturday night.

Writing in the Irish Daily Mirror, the former Dublin manager - who handed Connolly his debut in 2007 - makes no attempt to defend the actions of the St. Vincent's clubman who, he feels, let his team-mates down.

"For Jim Gavin, the overriding issue is the Diarmuid Connolly incident," 'Pillar' states.

"I think he’ll be cited and will face disciplinary action. If that happens, there’s only one suspension for what he did – a 12-week ban.

"It really was a moment of madness – it nearly brought me back to the Paul Galvin incident a few years ago (against Clare) and if he is punished for it then he’ll be out until the All-Ireland final, if Dublin do make it that far.

"I feel injuries and suspensions will be Dublin’s greatest threat this year, that they could implode from within. You can’t control injuries but you can control discipline. Jim will be very disappointed because he prides himself on team discipline – and Diarmuid looked anything but disciplined on Saturday evening.

"He’s 30 years of age now. It’s 10 years since he made his Dublin debut. Let’s put it in context - Dublin are going to win this match one way or the other by 10-plus points and he’s arguing the toss over a line ball midway through the second half.

"He should’ve been sent off for putting his hand on the linesman. It’s crazy, a total lack of discipline. I’d feel very strongly that he’s let his team-mates down. It wouldn’t have made a difference to the result but there’ll be a drawn-out process now before he’s called before the CCCC."