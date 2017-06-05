'I think Paddy thought it was going wide' 05 June 2017





©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Louth's Jim McEneaney scores a penalty past Meath's Paddy O'Rourke.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Meath manager Andy McEntee was as surprised as anyone to see Paddy O'Rourke concede a bizarre goal against Louth.

The experienced goalkeeper was left red-faced after his short-kick was intercepted by substitute Ronan Holcroft whose mis-hit attempt for a point ended up in the net in the 38th minute and gave Louth a 2-6 to 0-11 lead. Luckily for O'Rourke, the mistake didn't prove costly as the Royals eventually prevailed by nine points.

“It was very strange, I wasn’t quite sure what was going on,” McEntee said.

“When the Louth man mis-hit the shot and I saw Paddy turning and going away I thought to myself, ‘well, it’s obviously going wide’ and then the net started to rattle.

“I think Paddy thought it was going wide. I think he actually thought the goals were to his left, and they were really to his right. It looked to me like he thought the goals were somewhere else."

Meath racked up a huge tally of 27 points, seven of which came from the boot of their inspirational captain Graham Reilly.

“He was outstanding,” McEntee continued.

“That’s what Graham is capable of. Once he’s in the proper condition he’s a handful for anybody. He took a couple of scores when maybe we could have worked a goal but he did the right thing, we needed a score at those times.

"We needed an instant reaction when Louth got their goals and more often than not it was Graham that provided that.”