Gavin plays down Macauley injury 05 June 2017





Dublin's Michael Darragh Macauley.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Dublin's Michael Darragh Macauley.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Jim Gavin has denied reports that Michael Darragh Macauley has suffered cruciate damage and expects him to return to action soon.

“Michael is back on the pitch. Himself and a good few others are back on that path to return to play. Hopefully we’ll see them back shortly,” the Dublin manager revealed after his side's 12-point victory over Carlow on Saturday.

Gavin wasn't surprised by the Barrowsiders' ultra-defensive tactics which made life difficult for the All-Ireland champions.

“They set up the way we thought they would. Of the 14 outfield players, they probably had at least 13 of them behind the ball on most of the occasions. I thought we controlled it quite well,” he added before going on to praise Turlough O'Brien's underdogs:

“When you look at a lot of their players, a lot of their forward line have played in midfield, they’re big players, they’re physically well conditioned, they’re very well coached. They’re a very physical side and they used that to good effect in the game. I still thought we worked our way around that.”