Collins sings O'Donnell's praises 05 June 2017





Clare's Padraic Collins and Shane O'Donnell celebrate their side's All-Ireland SHC final replay victory over Cork in 2013.

Podge Collins singled fellow attacker Shane O'Donnell out for praise after his two early goals helped Clare to victory over Limerick and a first Munster SHC final appearance in nine years.

"It means a lot, it means a lot to the county. We've a bad Munster record as long as I've been playing so it was an important game to win and it was great that lads like Shane O'Donnell really stepped up to the plate and really performed," the centre forward said in an interview with Newstalk Radio.

"I suppose the early goals really kind of stood to us at the end. We kind of switched off maybe a bit but we're just glad to come out with the win and listen we're in a Munster final.

"Whatever way the draw fell, we got lucky. Both teams were in a Munster semi-final straight away and we were lucky in that sense. Cork and Tipp probably got the tougher end of the draw but we're delighted to get past that and we're in a Munster final."