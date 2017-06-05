McMahon fit to face Donegal 05 June 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Tyrone's Justin McMahon.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Justin McMahon is expected to return from injury for Tyrone's Ulster SFC semi-final against Donegal on Sunday week.

The long-serving defender missed the first round win over Derry with a quad muscle injury, but was able to line out for Omagh St. Enda's in their 1-11 to 1-7 Division 1 league victory over Carrickmore on Saturday evening in Carrickmore.

Another key defender, Cathal McCarron, also missed the Derry game with a hamstring problem and remains a doubt for the Donegal clash in Clones.