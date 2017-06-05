Clones and Athletic Grounds to host Ulster semi-finals

05 June 2017

A young Monaghan fan walks up the steps at St Tiernach's Park, Clones.
©INPHO/Presseye/Andrew Paton.

The Ulster Council has confirmed the venues for this year’s SFC semi-finals.

St. Tiernach’s Park in Clones will host Donegal v Tyrone on Sunday, June 18 at 2pm, while the Athletic Grounds in Armagh will stage the second semi-final on Saturday, June 24 between Down and the winners of next weekend's quarter-final between Monaghan and Cavan. 

Meanwhile, O'Connor Park in Tullamore will be the venue for the intriguing Leinster SFC semi-final between Kildare and Meath on Saturday, June 17 with the other semi-final between Dublin and the winners of Westmeath v Offaly taking place on Sunday, June 25.

 




