Clare's 2013 All-Ireland win was 'the greatest fluke of all time', claims Ger 05 June 2017





Clare's Shane O'Donnell celebrates scoring his second goal with Padraic Collins during the 2013 All-Ireland SHC final replay against Cork as goalkeeper Anthony Nash stand's dejected.

Clare's Shane O'Donnell celebrates scoring his second goal with Padraic Collins during the 2013 All-Ireland SHC final replay against Cork as goalkeeper Anthony Nash stand's dejected.

Ger Loughnane was far from impressed with the standard of fare served up by Clare and Limerick in Thurles yesterday, and claims the Banner are made out to be better than what they actually are.

Writing in today's Irish Daily Star, the former two-time Clare All-Ireland winning manager stated: "Only the most deluded of supporters would have enjoyed yesterday.

"It wasn't a question of Clare being a better team than Limerick. Rather, it was a question of which team was the least bad on the day. This was just awful stuff from both teams.

"It was so disappointing because there had been an air of anticipation in Clare beforehand. There were all these rumours going around about the squad flying in training.

"But, if anything, Clare look to have gone back from where they were before. Clare were atrocious is so many of the basics of the game.

"Their puck-outs were brutal, their free-taking was a mess, their ball-winning ability was non-existent.

"People in Clare have to face the reality that, as a group, this is a limited bunch. When they won the 2013 All-Ireland, it was the greatest fluke of all time.

"They didn't beat either Tipperary or Kilkenny - the Litmus test in this era. Until they show consistency and beat a big team in a big game, you'd have to say that this Clare team are over-rated.

"You can't be making excuses for them all the time."