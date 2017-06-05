Road tragedy overshadows Comortas 05 June 2017





The Comortas Peile na Gaeltachta competition, which is taking place in Tourmakeady, Co. Mayo this Bank Holiday weekend, has been overshadowed by the death of a supporter in a road accident.

Twenty-year-old Sean Halloran from Clonbur, Co Galway was fatally injured in the early morning tragedy yesterday at Churchfield, Tourmakeady. The crash has also left Sean's friend named locally as Orla O'Malley, fighting for her life in Mayo University Hospital, while the driver of the car was also hospitalised.

The deceased had been in Athlone on Saturday at a sheep-shearing event with his family, who are well-known in farming circles.

Micheál Ó Fhlaínn of Tourmakeady GAA told the Irish Independent: "Everyone here at the Comortas Peile Na Gaeltachta event is saddened by the news.

"The flags are flying at half mast here, and there will be a minute's silence before each game."