GAA tweets of the week 05 June 2017





Down's Mark Poland celebrates his side's victory over Armagh with family.

Has Diarmuid Connolly a case to answer following his altercation with linesman Ciaran Brannigan during Saturday's routine win over Carlow? Social media is divided...

Shocking to see a Meath and Kerry legend call for a 12 week ban for Dublin's superstar talent.. @TheSundayGame — Mick O'Keeffe (@okmick) June 4, 2017

The 2 lads wanting DC banned for the good of their own teams quiet obvious !!!! #kerry#meath — Conor.mortimer (@Conmort) June 4, 2017

Connolly incident = nothing. All the lad did was show passion and emotion take that out of our game and we may as well just watch soccer — Kevin Cassidy (@KCASS7) June 4, 2017

Pat Spillane speaking out both sides of his mouth. Credits Carlow for setting up the way they did; lambasts same set up normally #GAA — Pa Ranahan (@PaRanahan) June 4, 2017

Was I watching something different? Connolly did nothing. Get on with it. We are in the Sky Sports age where everything is sensational. — Barry O'Shea (@OSheaBarry) June 4, 2017

Christ a mans summer can't come to an end over that could it ? #connolly — Anthony Masterson (@antomasterson1) June 3, 2017

Not many gum shields being worn here by @Armagh_GAA or @OfficialDownGAA ! Is this not supposed to be strongly enforced? #GumShields #Nashers — Andrew Shore (@andrewshore90) June 4, 2017

Very disappointing performance... — MJ Tierney (@Mjtierney13) June 4, 2017

This drives me mental, no word on how he has prepared the team. Total bluffer. https://t.co/AJrTwcGQMM — Eamon Mc Gee (@EamonMcGee) June 4, 2017

What can I say?Tough to take the defeat!So proud of everyone of these men.Great group!Onto the qualifiers #Carlowgaa pic.twitter.com/53SHwo71Oh — Darragh Foley (@Dfoley9) June 4, 2017

Fair dues to @Carlow_GAA they are going for it. Jack McCaffrey is different class — Tomás Ó Sé (@tomas5ky) June 3, 2017

@dermoc123 signing autographs for the Carlow kids before the match -after showcasing a dodgy golf swing pic.twitter.com/L0cEtKfF0O — Dessie Dolan (@dessiedolan) June 3, 2017

Bring your Sam, your Hill, your COYBIB, your hats, flags & headbands. Bring Molly bleedin Malone too but understand this: CARLOW IS RISING pic.twitter.com/ifRGWylHee — Carlow GAA (@Carlow_GAA) June 3, 2017

We were just gonna bring some footballs & a few ham sandwiches... — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) June 3, 2017

Cavan GAA deeply saddened by untimely passing of Dominic Earley.



It is with great shock and deep sadness.......https://t.co/ACYqE5lX6b pic.twitter.com/ygMPdDzN0m — Official Cavan GAA (@CavanCoBoardGaa) June 3, 2017