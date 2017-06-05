Tyrone brothers come to opposing player's aid in club match 05 June 2017





Omagh St. Enda's Hugh Gallagher and inset Carrickmore's Colm McGurk. Omagh St. Enda's Hugh Gallagher and inset Carrickmore's Colm McGurk.

The Carrickmore club has paid tribute to the three Gallagher brothers from Omagh St. Enda's who rushed to the aid of injured Carrickmore opponent Colm McGurk during a Tyrone Division 1 league football match on Saturday night.

Doctors Hugh and Micheal Gallagher were playing in the game when they came to McGurk's assistance. They were soon joined by another brother and member of the medical profession, Turlough, who was a spectator at the game.

St. Enda's went on to win on a 1-11 to 1-7 scoreline, but the game will be remembered for the wonderful act of sportsmanship by the Gallagher brothers.