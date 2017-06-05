What they said ... the weekend in quotes 05 June 2017





The Dublin players warm up ahead of their Leinster SFC quarter-final clash against Carlow at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.

©INPHO/James Crombie. The Dublin players warm up ahead of their Leinster SFC quarter-final clash against Carlow at O'Moore Park, Portlaoise.©INPHO/James Crombie.

“You prod a bear, you get a reaction. You prod Diarmuid Connolly, you antagonise Diarmuid Connolly, and you always get a reaction.”

RTE pundit Pat Spillane expects Diarmuid Connolly to be hit with a 12 week ban.

“Through the history of Gaelic football, every good forward has been targeted. It’s up to Diarmuid Connolly to have the discipline to go out and play, knowing every game he goes out he’s going to be targeted by at least one of the opposition. What does he expect teams are going to do with him?”

Colm O'Rourke echoed Spillane's sentiments on last night's Sunday Game show.

“I won't watch 'The Sunday Game' tonight, now! You can figure out what that means but I'll not be watching 'The Sunday Game'.”

Down manager Eamonn Burns wasn't going to be tuning in to hear what Spillane, O'Rourke & Co had today about the melee at the end of their Ulster SFC derby win over Armagh.

“If you look at who was out there today, 10 of that team weren't available last year and that to me is the biggest difference. The other thing is they've a year under their belt with the system we're trying to play.”

Kildare's graph continues on an upward curve under Cian O'Neill.

“We prepared really well over the last few weeks and trained really hard. The players are disappointed and we are disappointed for them. We felt we could take this game down to the last 10 minutes, but Kildare were just too powerful.”

Peter Creedon and Laois were no match for the Lilywhites.

“That's what Graham is capable of. Once he's in the proper condition he's a handful for anybody.”

Meath manager Andy McEntee sung the praises of captain Graham Reilly following his seven point haul against Louth.

“They have quality players. They had a bit too much for us today. We gave everything we have, it wasn't good enough but I thought the gulf was obvious.”

McEntee's Wee County counterpart Colin Kelly had no complaints with the final result in Parnell Park.

“We were in control of the game. In the first-half the shooting was a little bit off and that will have to be improved.”

It was very much a case of job done in Portlaoise on Saturday evening as far as Jim Gavin was concerned but he faces an anxious wait to find out if Diarmuid Connolly is to face disciplinary action.

“I don't think pundits really should shed any crocodile tears for a county like Carlow on a day like today. We don't need condescension dripping from pens or from computer keyboards. I think we gave a very good account of ourselves and any county that is organised and has their set-up right can compete.”

Turlough O'Brien and Carlow will enter the qualifiers in a confident frame of mind.

“I've been following Clare hurling as a supporter for a long time. There's something special about the Munster final, it's something that we're going to relish and something we're going to really focus on over the next four weeks.”

Clare have qualified for their first Munster SHC final in nine years and joint-manager Gerry O'Connor is going to enjoy the build-up.

“A comment was passed, I didn't like it, simple as. It was said that he (Hannon) dived and he didn't dive. Declan doesn't dive. I don't think any player takes to the field in inter-county hurling that are diving. It was an unfortunate comment, but it's over now and done with. I'm sure when he thinks back on it he'll regret it.”

Limerick manager John Kiely took exception to a claim by a member of the Clare backroom team that Declan Hannon dived during the second-half of yesterday's Munster SHC defeat.