Tommy Carr's son making waves at French Open 05 June 2017





Simon Carr staged a comeback his famous father would have been proud of at the French Open in Paris yesterday.

The 17-year-old Mullingar native, whose father is former Dublin captain and manager Tommy Carr, found himself 6-0 and 3-0 down inside the first two sets against American and world number 30 seed Vasil Kirkov before storming back to win his Boys Singles second round match, 0-6, 7-6, 6-2.

Carr, who left school two years ago to embark on a career as a professional tennis player, will now face fourth seed Zsombor Piros from Hungary in the second round.