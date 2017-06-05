Spillane reckons Connolly ban is inevitable 05 June 2017





Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly speaks to linesman Ciaran Brannigan.

©INPHO/James Crombie Dublin's Diarmuid Connolly speaks to linesman Ciaran Brannigan.©INPHO/James Crombie

Pat Spillane expects Diarmuid Connolly to be hit with a 12-week ban for an incident involving linesman Ciaran Brannigan during Dublin's win over Carlow.

The Dublin star appeared to push the Down official slightly during a heated exchange in the second half. No action was taken by referee Sean Hurson at the time, but Connolly's breach of Rule 5.32, which concerns "minor physical interference" of officials and carries a minimum 12-week suspension, doesn't bode well for the St. Vincent's clubman.

"This is a very obvious thing. Diarmuid was infuriated at a sideline decision, not giving the ball back," Spillane said on The Sunday Game last night.

"The pictures tell it all. A picture tells a thousand words; clearly going to Ciaran Brannigan, the linesman, clearly putting his hand on the sideline man, clearly pushing the linesman, which he’s not entitled to do, clearly with his finger pointed, threatening the linesman.

"You prod a bear, you get a reaction. You prod Diarmuid Connolly, you antagonise Diarmuid Connolly, and you always get a reaction."

The Kerry great added: "He put his hands on the linesman, he pushed the linesman back, and a finger pointed in somebody’s face sounds to me like threatening. Bottom line, its Rule 5 - minor physical interference.

"It carries a penalty of 12 weeks."