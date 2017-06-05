Down bullied us, says Kernan 05 June 2017





Down's Ryan Johnston with Blaine Hughes of Armagh.

©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey. Down's Ryan Johnston with Blaine Hughes of Armagh.©INPHO/Presseye/Matt Mackey.

One of the most disappointing aspects of Armagh's defeat to Down for Aaron Kernan was their apparent failure to compete with their neighbours in the phyiscal stakes.

After a highly entertaining first half, the local derby clash turned into a scrap in the second period and the Orchard seemed to come off the worst as they could only add three points to their half-time tally.

"Down got off to a great start and were four points up, but probably the biggest concern was that I felt they were bullying us," Kernan told the RTÉ GAA podcast.

"They were far more physical, they looked hungrier and for Armagh, everyone looked to sitting waiting for it to happen. Down were hunting in packs, if they got a turnover at any stage they had two or three men in letting the Armagh men know about it.

"They’re all just small psychological things, they’re not affected the scoreboard but they’re getting their team behind them, they’re showing they’re up for it and they’re getting a bit of a buzz going.

"Everything was a bit stop-start from us, there was no fluency and that’s what will disappoint Kieran (McGeeney) the most."

The former Armagh star admitted he had expected better from the visitors to Pairc Esler.

"It’s very disappointing for us as Armagh supporters. I had extremely high hopes heading into Newry, it’s a game I’ve been looking forward to all year.

"Even though we didn’t get promotion in Division 3, I still felt that there were definitely clear signs of improvement in the team as a whole. I’d felt that we would have had more of a scoring chance than Down would have and I’d hope that a few of the mistakes which led to vital goals against us during the league would have been ironed out in time.

"We didn’t concede any goals so that was a huge positive but at no stage did I feel we got going to the same sort of degree that we did during the league," he added.