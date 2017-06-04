Creedon disappointed 04 June 2017





Laois manager Peter Creedon.

©INPHO/Tommy Grealy. Laois manager Peter Creedon.©INPHO/Tommy Grealy.

Laois manager Peter Creedon says his side’s concession of scores to Kildare in the run up to half-time with far too much to do in the second-half.

The O’Moore men trailed by 0-12 to 1-2 at the half-time interval in Tullamore and, in the end, would go down by 14 points as the Lilywhites bossed large portions of the second period.

“We weren’t in a bad position after 20, 25 minutes, but Kildare kicked on with four points before half-time which put us on the back foot,” Creedon told The Irish Times afterwards.

“Look, I’m disappointed for the players. We felt we had an opportunity here today and Kildare managed to put us away quite easily in the end.”