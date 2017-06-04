14-point victory 'really pleasing' for O'Neill 04 June 2017





Cian O’Neill says he was happy with his Kildare side’s performance against Laois in Tullamore this afternoon.

The Lilywhites had 13 different scorers over the 70 minutes, handing Peter Creedon’s men a 14-point hammering when all was said and done, and afterwards O’Neill accepted that he couldn’t find too many faults with his team’s display.

“Pleased with the performance overall, have to be pleased with that,” he is quoted saying by The Irish Times.

“We struggled to get a stranglehold on the game in the first quarter. I thought they were bringing more to it…but once the players settled into the game plan we’re trying to execute I think we were in a stronger position going into second quarter. That’s when we took off.

“A lot of people were questioning where the scores were going to come from. We’ve a couple of injuries - missing Ben McCormack and Neil Flynn. But lads came and put their hand up, as they have done in training in the last couple of weeks.

“Everyone contributed in a huge way. That’s really pleasing.”