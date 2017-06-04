'Meath's 27 points were justified' 04 June 2017





©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Louth manager Colin Kelly.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Louth boss Colin Kelly admitted his side weren’t good enough in today’s Leinster SFC quarter-final defeat to Meath.

The Wee County conceded 0-27 over the 70 minutes at Parnell Park, where they went down by nine points and slumped into the qualifiers for the third consecutive summer.

“When in the losing dressing room of the Leinster championship, for the third time, it’s hard to find any positives,” Kelly told The Irish Times afterwards.

“Meath’s 27 points were justified, because they kicked the scores. We felt we there were goals in us, if we pushed up forward, but unfortunately we just didn’t play well. That’s down to Meath and down to us.

“We felt we could score goals. That’s probably why we pushed up and at that stage once you take the decision to commit and go down that route then it’s bail or jail and unfortunately today it was jail.

“But I said during the week there are only so many times you can come here and look to next year, look to next year. Sometimes we have to question ourselves, I have to question myself as a manager, and players have to take a long hard look at themselves as well. Why does this happen? Maybe, you know, are you good enough? Today wasn’t good enough, and that’s where it’s at."