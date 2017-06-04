Royals have plenty in the tank, says McEntee 04 June 2017





Meath manager Andy McEntee talking to Donal Lenihan.

©INPHO/Bryan Keane. Meath manager Andy McEntee talking to Donal Lenihan.©INPHO/Bryan Keane.

Meath boss Andy McEntee says he wasn’t surprised by his team’s strong finish against Louth this afternoon at Parnell Park.

The Royals finished with an impressive 0-27 tally to down the Wee County by nine points, earning McEntee his first championship victory as an inter-county manager, and afterwards the Dunboyne man opined that his players had more left in the tank.

“Yeah, look, we did finish strong and that doesn’t surprise me,” McEntee told The Irish Times.

“The guys have done an awful lot of work with John Coghlan (Meath’s fitness coach). I’ve sung his praises for long enough at this stage. I have no doubt the fellas have a lot more in their tanks still, they probably could have gone on for a little bit longer if they’d had to.

“And I think the thing that we’re trying to convince fellas of is that in the last 10 minutes we’re okay and we can win games in the last 10 minutes and that proved to be today, we looked stronger in a lot of areas in the last 10 minutes. Sure, it’s nice to get it across the line because you never know.”