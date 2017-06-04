Watch: Down-Armagh minor clash produces high drama at the finish 04 June 2017





Down's Jack Hazard saves a penalty from Armagh's Tiernan Kelly. Down's Jack Hazard saves a penalty from Armagh's Tiernan Kelly.

There was high drama at Pairc Esler in Newry before the ball was even thrown in for this afternoon’s Ulster SFC quarter-final between Down and Armagh.

The two counties’ minor clash acted as a curtain-raiser and it served up a thrilling encounter with a finish that couldn’t have been better scripted.

After battling back from five points down in the closing 13 minutes, Armagh had the chance to send the match into extra time with an injury-time penalty from Tiernan Kelly.

The home supporters were on the edge of their seats but soon jumped for joy as the Orchard forward was denied by a brilliant save from goalkeeper Jack Hazard before crashing over the rebound, sending Down into an Ulster semi-final against Cavan on June 24th.

Watch the moment below (courtesy of Aodhán Nutley):