O'Connor turns attentions towards Munster final 04 June 2017





©INPHO/Donall Farmer. Clare joint-manager Gerry O'Connor.©INPHO/Donall Farmer.

Clare joint manager Gerry O’Connor says they will relish next month’s Munster final after book their ticket with today’s victory over Limerick.

The Banner men scored a 3-17 to 2-16 win over the Shannonsiders in Thurles, where Shane O’Donnell’s early brace paved the way for the favourites, and O’Connor praised his players’ response against a battling Limerick side throughout.

“We would have rathered it was a less stressful finish but ultimately the prize today for Limerick and Clare was huge,” he said afterwards.

“That's why at various stages we couldn't nail Limerick the way we want to in terms of closing out the gap to seven or eight points. Anytime that we did they clawed it back. The real positive aspect from our perspective was any time Limerick eroded our lead, our guys responded magnificently.

“I've been following Clare hurling as a supporter for a long time. There's something special about the Munster final, it's something that we're going to relish and something we're going to really focus on over the next four weeks.”

On O’Donnell’s 2-2 contribution for the afternoon, O’Connor added: “Shane O'Donnell has been in incredible form for the last 3 weeks. We had an A and B game two weeks ago and Shane was just back from injury and he didn't make the A team and the response that he gave in that game meant he just could not but start.

“He was incredible and to be fair he's carried the form from the second half of the Eire Og game against the Mills right through. He's been in incredible form. Maybe died a bit out of it in the second half. We've a huge amount of work, we're definitely a work in progress, the amount of opportunities we created and the amount of possession we dominated and didn't convert into scores is a challenge for us for sure.”