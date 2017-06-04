Burns hails Down's discipline 04 June 2017





Down manager Eamonn Burns.

Down boss Eamonn Burns credited his players for the discipline they showed in the second-half of this afternoon’s Ulster SFC quarter-final win over Armagh in Newry.

The hosts outscored Kieran McGeeney’s men by 0-6 to 0-3 over the latter 35 minutes to earn their first provincial championship win in four years and advance towards a semi-final meeting with the winners of Cavan and Monaghan next Sunday

"In the second half when Armagh came at us very strongly, we were very disciplined and very organised and very strong in the tackle," Burns said after the 0-15 to 2-7 victory.

"Before we went out, we asked the boys to battle hard and they did that."

Midfielder Kevin McKernan dedicated the victory to previous Mourne County stars that had failed to get over the line against Orchard men in the past quarter of a century.

"We dedicate that win to the Down players who fell against Armagh over the last 25 years," said McKernan.

"We got the right men on the ball in the second half and the guys who came on, people like Barry O'Hagan and Dave McKibbin, did brilliantly for us."