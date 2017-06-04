'Shane O'Donnell doesn't do points' - Twitter reaction to Clare forward's brace
04 June 2017
Clare's Shane O'Donnell celebrates his goal against Limerick ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson
Clare forward Shane O’Donnell had Banner fans jumping out of their seats early at O’Moore Park this afternoon as his two goals helped them past Limerick and into next month’s Munster SHC final.
The Ennis sharpshooter fired in two goals in the first quarter of an hour in Thurles, showcasing glimpses of the incredible form he displayed in theAll-Ireland final four years ago, and, as the evidence below suggests, hurling heads on Twitter were delighted to see it.