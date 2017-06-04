'Shane O'Donnell doesn't do points' - Twitter reaction to Clare forward's brace 04 June 2017





Clare's Shane O'Donnell celebrates his goal against Limerick ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Clare's Shane O'Donnell celebrates his goal against Limerick ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

Clare forward Shane O’Donnell had Banner fans jumping out of their seats early at O’Moore Park this afternoon as his two goals helped them past Limerick and into next month’s Munster SHC final.

The Ennis sharpshooter fired in two goals in the first quarter of an hour in Thurles, showcasing glimpses of the incredible form he displayed in theAll-Ireland final four years ago, and, as the evidence below suggests, hurling heads on Twitter were delighted to see it.

Shane O'Donnell doesn't do points #GoalMachine — Cian Forde (@FordeCian) June 4, 2017

Fifteen minutes played and Shane O'Donnell basically has man of the match wrapped up already. — Peter McNamara (@PeterMcNamara_) June 4, 2017

This is the second best start to a game Shane O'Donnell's ever made — Ciaran Murphy (@saveciaranmurph) June 4, 2017

Shane O'Donnell you beauty. Come on the banner #hurling — Seanie Mac (@SeanieMcNamara) June 4, 2017

Who's Shane O'Donnell? The George Best of hurling. Hurling's not a game, it's art. Antrim at their best are hurling artists.@southantrimdup https://t.co/yZbw0ggDul — Ciarán Ó Coigligh (@ctaoc) June 4, 2017

Love the way Shane O'Donnell carries his hurley like a battleaxe #gaa — Eimear Ryan (@eimear_ryan) June 4, 2017