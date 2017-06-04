Munster SHC: Banner survive late scare to book final spot 04 June 2017





Clare's Shane O'Donnell celebrates after scoring a goal against Limerick.

Clare 3-17

Limerick 2-16

Two first half Shane O'Donnell goals and another from Conor McGrath in the second half helped Clare to victory over Limerick at Semple Stadium and a place in the Munster SHC final for the first time since 2008.

In registering their first Munster championship win in four years and only their third in 14 years, the Banner were given a late scare when Kyle Hayes netted for Limerick in the final minute of normal time. However, despite Tony Kelly missing a late penalty, they were full value for their success, having led from the fourth minute onwards.

O'Donnell's brace of goals in the opening quarter had them coasting before Limerick replied with an unanswered 1-5 between the 20th and 25th minutes - the goal coming from David Dempsey - to bring themselves back into contention. However, Clare weathered the storm to lead by 2-10 to 1-8 at the break and could even afford the luxury of Kelly's late miss as they set up a provincial final date with either Cork or Waterford.

Underdogs Limerick will feel they lost the game in the first half when they racked up 11 wides after playing with the aid of a stiff breeze. O'Donnell reacted quickest to a breaking ball from John Conlon's delivery to fire the winners into a 1-1 to 0-2 lead in the fifth minute. Paul Browne replied for John Kiely's men, only for O'Donnell to grab his second major. Further scores from O'Donnell and Colm Galvin extended the Banner's advantage to 2-4 to 0-3, but the Treaty then enjoyed their best spell.

Peter Casey and Cian Lynch had points before Dempsey rattled the net after Andrew Fahy had saved Lynch's initial shot in the 22nd minute. Shane Dowling's third free and Paul Browne's second from play had the sides level,

However, Clare hit back with five points on the trot per Conor Cleary, O'Donnell, David Reidy, Conlon and McGrath to leave the same margin between the sides at the interval.

Limerick resumed with scores from Dempsey and Barry Nash, but they were undone in the 50th minute when Colm Galvin's delivery was allowed to bounce in the square and Conor McGrath nipped in to flick past Nickie Quaid and leave six in it.

Kelly left the door ajar for Limerick when he blasted his 68th minute penalty wide, and the margin was back to three when Hayes struck at the other end two minutes later. Despite a raft of second half substitutions, referee James McGrath only added on two minutes of injury-time as the Treaty came up short.

Clare - A Fahy; S Morey (0-1), D McInerney, P O’Connor; G O’Connell, C Cleary (0-1), D Fitzgerald; C Galvin (0-1), D Reidy (0-5f); T Kelly, P Collins, J Conlon (0-2); A Shanagher, C McGrath (1-03), S O’Donnell (2-2). Subs: J McCarthy (0-1) for G O’Connell, I Galvin (0-1) for P Collins, A Cunningham for A Shanagher, C Malone for C McGrath, C McInerney for T Kelly.

Limerick - N Quaid; S Finn, R McCarthy, M Casey; D Morrissey, D Hannon, S Hickey; P Browne (0-2, 1sl), J Ryan; S Dowling (0-7f), D Dempsey (1-1), C Lynch (0-2); P Casey (0-1), K Hayes (1-1), G Mulcahy. Subs: B Nash (0-1) for G Mulcahy, R English for M Casey, T Morrissey for P Casey, A Gillane for S Dowling, P Ryan (0-1) for J Ryan.

Referee - J McGrath.