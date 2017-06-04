Munster U25HC: Ahern fires Treaty men into final 04 June 2017





©INPHO/Cathal Noonan. Limerick's Paudi Ahern in action against Richard O'Sullivan of Cork during their side's McGrath Cup quarter-final clash at the Gaelic Grounds in 2011.©INPHO/Cathal Noonan.

Limerick 4-18

Clare 0-16

Paudie Ahern scored a hat-trick of goals as Limerick cruised past Clare in Thurles this afternoon in the Munster U25 Reserves hurling competition semi-final.

Two of Ahern’s majors came in the second-half as the Treaty men killed off their neighbours, having led by 1-10 to 0-8 at the half.

Clare captain Shane McGrath top-scored with 0-11 but his fine contribution still saw the Banner men falling well short, with Ahern’s first goal in the 19th minute being backed up with by another from the Killeedy forward in the 35th minute and when Mike Mackey netted another eight minutes later the game was over as a contest.

Aherne completed his hat-trick in the 46th minute and Clare would go on to lose their full-back Darragh Fanning to a second yellow card four minutes from the end as nine different Limerick players would combine for their final tally.

The Shannonsiders will now play Waterford in the final.

Limerick - E McNamara; C McSweeney, D Fanning, D Joy; D Cotter (0-1f), J Adams, T Grimes (0-1); L Lyons (0-1), R Hanley (0-1); M Mackey (1-2), B Murphy (0-3), S Flanagan; K Dillion (0-8, 7f), O O’Reilly (0-1), P Ahern (3-0). Subs: L Doran for D Joy, J Cagney for L Lyons, C O’Brien for T Grimes, A La Touche Cosgrave for S Flanagan, D Carroll for P Ahern.

Clare - D Vaughan; C O’Halloran, E Quirke, C Cooney; B O’Gorman, D Walsh, R Hayes; M O’Malley, D Conroy (0-2); O Donnellan, K Hehir (0-1), M O’Neill (0-1); B Corry, M Daly, S McGrath (0-11, 10f). Subs: B Connors for O Donnellan, M Moloney (0-1) for D Walsh, C Nolan for C O’Halloran, P O’Loughlin for M Daly, K McCafferty for B Corry.

Referee - J Larkin.