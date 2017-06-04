Leinster SFC: Kildare blow neighbours away 04 June 2017





Kildare 1-21

Laois 1-7

Kildare recovered from the concession of a first-minute goal to hammer Laois in Tullamore and set up an intriguing Leinster SFC semi-final against Meath later this month.

When Donie Kingston burst through for an early Laois goal, it looked as though the Lilywhites would have a battle on their hands, but they responded with four unanswered points to take the lead and had nine different scorers in the first half as they went on to hold a commanding 0-12 to 1-2 lead at the break.

And it was all over the bar the shouting when the impressive Daniel Flynn rattled the Laois net midway through the second period to make it 1-16 to 1-3.

Promoted to Division 1 of the Allianz League in the spring, Kildare came into this local derby clash as strong favourites. They won the toss, but were rocked back on their heels when Kingston blasted to the net inside the opening minute after Evan O'Carroll had robbed Ollie Lyons of possession.

However, that was as good as it got for Laois, who beat Longford in the first round but will ply their trade three divisions below their local rivals in next year's Allianz League. Tommy Moolick and Kevin Feely soon took a stranglehold at midfield, and the scores duly flowed. Feely opened the winners' account for a third-minute free and Flynn went on to score three points in a barnstorming first half display.

A Kingston point briefly had the sides level on 0-4 to 1-1, but Laois' meek challenge faded after Lyons gave Kildare the lead for the third time in the 24th minute. Paul Cribbin's second point left seven between the teams at half-time.

David Slattery and Kingston (frees) exchanged scores on the restart, but there was only one team in it as Flynn sealed the O'Moore County's fate with a well-taken goal in the 48th minute.

Kildare - M Donnellan (0-1'45); O Lyons (0-1), M O’Grady, D Hyland; J Byrne (0-1), E Doyle, K Cribbin (0-1); K Feely (0-2f), T Moolick (0-1); F Conway, N Kelly (0-3), P Cribbin (0-2); D Slattery (0-1), D Flynn (1-3), C McNally (0-3). Subs: E Callaghan (0-1) for F Conway, F Dowling (0-1) for T Moolick, C Healy for C McNally, P Kelly for M O’Grady, E Bolton for D Flynn.

Laois - G Brody; D Strong, D Booth, J Kelly; E Buggie, P McMahon, D O’Connor; C Begley, B Quigley; N Donoher, J O’Loughlin, E O’Carroll (0-1); P Kingston, D Kingston (1-2, 0-2f), A Farrell (0-1). Subs: A Doran for N Donoher, G Walsh (0-3, 1'45) for E O’Carroll, R Munnelly for P Kingston, K Meaney for B Quigley, D Conway for A Doran, J Finn for J Kelly.

Referee - D Coldrick.