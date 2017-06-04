Brogan scores first championship point outside Croker 04 June 2017





Dublin's Bernard Brogan and Brendan Harrison of Mayo

©INPHO Dublin's Bernard Brogan and Brendan Harrison of Mayo©INPHO

It may be hard to believe but Dublin’s victory over Carlow yesterday evening in Portlaoise saw one Bernard Brogan landing his first score in the senior football championship outside of Croke Park.

The four-time All-Ireland winner, who is in his 11th season with the Dubs, came on as a substitute in the 45th minute at O’Moore Park and landed a point 10 minutes later as Jim Gavin’s men kicked on for a 12-point win to advance to the Leinster semi-finals and send the Barrowsiders into the qualifiers.

The game marked Brogan’s second championship appearance outside HQ, having been held scoreless against Laois in last year’s provincial championship opener.

Journalist Ewan MacKenna provided the stat on Twitter during yesterday’s quarter-final clash.