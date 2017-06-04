LIVE: Sunday Match Tracker 04 June 2017





Clare's Shane O'Donnell celebrates his goal against Limerick ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson Clare's Shane O'Donnell celebrates his goal against Limerick ©INPHO/Tommy Dickson

It's derby day in the football and hurling championships, with four massive provincial clashes taking place.

Arch rivals Down and Armagh come face to face in an Ulster SFC quarter-final at Newry (2pm), while there'll also be no motivation required when Clare and Limerick cross swords in the first of this year's Munster SHC semi-finals in Thurles at 4.

In the Leinster SFC, meanwhile, provincial semi-final berths as well as local bragging rights are at stake as Meath take on Louth at Parnell Park and Kildare meet Laois in Tullamore. Both games start at 3pm.

Matches like these are what the summer is all about and no quarter will be asked or given at any of the venues today.

