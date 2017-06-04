O'Brien proud of Carlow effort 04 June 2017





Carlow boss Turlough O’Brien says his team “gave a very, very good account” in yesterday evening’s Leinster SFC quarter-final against Dublin.

The 25/1 Barrowsiders went down on a 0-19 to 0-7 score-line in Portlaoise but had the margin at just three against the All-Ireland champions at half-time before talisman Brendan Murphy’s sending-off in the 48th minute.

“I don’t think pundits should shed any crocodile tears for Carlow or any of the lower-ranked counties on a day like today,” O’Brien is quoted saying by The42.ie.

“We don’t need condescension dripping from pens or keyboards. We’re very happy to be on that pitch with Dublin. We gave a very, very good account of ourselves.

“I think a lot of counties have fallen foul of the general consensus that it’s a foregone conclusion when you play Dublin – they’re beaten before they start.

“I hope today gives other Leinster counties, who would consider themselves to be higher ranked than Carlow, that they would rise to the challenge when they do meet Dublin.”

He added: “100% of pundits would have said Dublin are going to win this at a canter. It didn’t turn out that way. Maybe in the end they put a bit of daylight between us but that was the advantage of the extra man.

“I think Carlow showed there is plenty of football in them.”