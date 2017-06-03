Buckley concentrating on camogie 03 June 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Cork's Rena Buckley with Lauren Magee and Lyndsey Davey of Dublin.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Cork's bid for a 12th All-Ireland ladies football title in 13 years has been dealt a major blow with the news that dual star Rena Buckley is to concentrate on camogie only for the rest of the season.

RTE is reporting that the 30-year-old has opted out of Ephie Fitzgerald's squad to focus on captaining the Cork camogie team. Along with fellow dual player Briege Corkery, Buckley is the most decorated GAA player, male or female, of all-time, with both being the holders of 17 All-Ireland medals, 11 of which they won in football.

It remains to be seen if Corkery will also decide to concentrate of one code, having not featured for either team to date this year.

Cork will begin the defence of the Brendan Martin Cup against Waterford in Dungarvan tomorrow.