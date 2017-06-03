Tragedy strikes Cavan backroom team 03 June 2017





©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. The Cavan players make their way out for their Allianz FL clash against Kerry at Kingspan Breffni Park.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

The Cavan and Tyrone GAA communities are in mourning following the tragic passing of Dominic Earley.

A member of Mattie McGleenan's backroom team, Mr Earley died following a road crash near Tempo in Co. Fermanagh this morning. He also played club football with Tattyreagh in Tyrone.

A Cavan GAA statement read: "It is with great shock and deep sadness that we learned of the tragic death of Dominic Earley following a road traffic accident in Fermanagh earlier today.

"Dominic was a member and player with the Tattyreagh Club in County Tyrone.

"He joined our team management just a short few months ago but in that time he created a lasting impression on those who had the pleasure of meeting him.

"Cavan GAA would like to extend our deepest sympathies to Dominic’s family, his girlfriend Maria, relatives, friends and to the Tattyreagh GAA club and Tyrone County Board."