Could Connolly be 'handed' ban for linesman incident? 03 June 2017





Carlow's Brendan Murphy with Diarmuid Connolly of Dublin Carlow's Brendan Murphy with Diarmuid Connolly of Dublin

Diarmuid Connolly could find himself before the CCCC once again following an exchange with linesman Ciarán Brannigan during Dublin's win over Carlow this evening.

Having had a sideline ball awarded against him in the second half, the controversial Dublin star was seen putting his hand on the Down match official's chest. Neither the linesman nor referee Sean Hurson took any action, but GAA disciplinary chiefs may take a different view.

The incident comes after Tipperary goalkeeper Evan Comerford was suspended for 12 weeks for a "minor physical altercation" with referee Paddy Russell during a club game.

Mcgeeney gets 12 weeks for "threatening" linesman... what will diarmuid Connolly get for pushing one??? @SkySportsGAA #gaa @DubGAAOfficial — Harry O'haye (@haye_harry) June 3, 2017

Would love to see some footage of Diarmuid Connolly incident with linesman if anyone has it. If he put his hands on linesman he in trouble — joseph c (@joseph1c) June 3, 2017

Diarmuid Connolly pushed the linesman. Laying a finger on an official will bring a long suspension.Most overrated player in #gaa #Dubvcar — seamus mcdillon (@comical_alison) June 3, 2017

Diarmuid Connolly pushes the linesman and nothing happens. The same linesman then hangs the underdog out to dry #DublinVCarlow #HonCarlow — Seány Burns (@SeanyBurns1990) June 3, 2017

Surly there should have been disciplinary action taken against Diarmuid Connolly for putting a hand on the linesman? #Dubvcar — Sinéad O'Gorman (@ShinySins) June 3, 2017

2 replays shown of diarmuid Connolly pushing the linesman and @DaveMcIntyreNT never mentions it — proV1kenobi (@10riggers) June 3, 2017

Diarmuid Connolly is a very lucky man , appeared to push the linesman and was very vociferous in his argument with the linesman. #Gaa — Peter Gaughan (@shelflife68) June 3, 2017