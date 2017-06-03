Could Connolly be 'handed' ban for linesman incident?

03 June 2017

Carlow's Brendan Murphy with Diarmuid Connolly of Dublin

Diarmuid Connolly could find himself before the CCCC once again following an exchange with linesman Ciarán Brannigan during Dublin's win over Carlow this evening.

Having had a sideline ball awarded against him in the second half, the controversial Dublin star was seen putting his hand on the Down match official's chest. Neither the linesman nor referee Sean Hurson took any action, but GAA disciplinary chiefs may take a different view.

The incident comes after Tipperary goalkeeper Evan Comerford was suspended for 12 weeks for a "minor physical altercation" with referee Paddy Russell during a club game.

 




