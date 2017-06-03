'We gave it our all' 03 June 2017





Carlow captain Darragh Foley was proud of his side's performance against Dublin tonight.

The massive underdogs, who lost their talisman Brendan Murphy to a second yellow card in the 48th minute, made life difficult for the All-Ireland champions before eventually succumbing to a 0-7 to 0-19 defeat.

"I'm very proud of the lads there," Foley told RTE Radio.

"At half-time we were well in the game. It's probably hard to take the way the game finished out there. Brendan was a huge loss in the second half. When you're playing against the All-Ireland champions, you can't afford to be going down to 14 men.

"We gave it our all. I couldn't ask for anymore of the lads. I'm very proud of every one of those players on that pitch. They put in a huge effort, never stopped running, never stopped hassling."

The Kilbride clubman added: "We said in the build-up that it's probably the best Gaelic football team we've ever seen and we couldn't wait to pit our wits against them. I think we showed that we're progressing in the right way and hopefully we'll get a few more days out against Dublin."