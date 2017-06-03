Kimmage tells GAA to 'wake up and smell the caffeine' 03 June 2017





Just days after questioning the transperency of the process surrounding Kerry footballer Brendan O'Sullivan's failed drug test, journalist Paul Kimmage has issued a fresh anti-doping warning to the GAA fraternity.

During a heated debate with Kerry great Marc Ó Sé on the Last Word on Today FM last Monday evening, the outspoken Sunday Independent writer said: "It's a story about transparency and trust in the anti-doping process and the Irish sports council's role in that.

"There has been unbelievable anger out there among other amateur sports people about what they have read with regard to this case and some of the stuff that has gone on.

"What we are learning today and what we have learned as the pigs famously reminded us in Animal farm - 'all animals are equal but some are more equal than others' and this is the problem with this story now. There is a real sense the doping case is being managed rather than addressed and that is a very, very dangerous game."