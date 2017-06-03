Winning start to busy day for Horan 03 June 2017





James Horan wasn't hanging around after Turloughmore's crucial Galway SHC victory over Portumna in Ballinasloe this afternoon.

That's because he had to be in Portlaoise to provide analysis for Sky Sports as part of their coverage of the Leinster SFC quarter-final between All-Ireland champions Dublin and Carlow.

The former Mayo football boss couldn't have asked for a better start to a hectic day as his Turloughmore charges bounced back from their second round defeat to Gort to record a 2-17 to 0-18 win over four-time All-Ireland champions Portumna at Duggan Park.

Daithi Burke held Joe Canning to just two points from play as Turloughmore never looked back after Ronan Badger's goal from a penalty had brought them level early in the second half. Portumna had led by 0-10 to 0-8 at the break with the Canning brothers, Joe and Ollie, posting 0-6 (4 frees) and 0-2 respectively.