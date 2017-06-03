As it happened: Saturday Match Tracker 03 June 2017





Carlow fans get ready for the big game. Carlow fans get ready for the big game.

Dublin opened their Leinster SFC defence at the quarter-final stage tonight when they traveled to Portlaoise to take on Carlow.

The Barrowsiders had accounted for Wexford in the preliminary round but it would take something really special from them to trouble a Dubs outfit bidding for a seventh successive Delaney Cup and a third consecutive Sam Maguire Cup success - even if Jim Gavin's charges were being asked to play outside of their Croke Park comfort zone.

The prize for the winners was a provincial semi-final date with Westmeath or Offaly in three weeks, while the losers would take their place in the first round of the Qualifiers the same weekend.

Click here to look back at our LIVE text commentary on all the action as it happened.