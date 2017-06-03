McGleenan sweats on McVeety, expects Hughes to feature 03 June 2017





Cavan manager Mattie McGleenan.

by Shane Corrigan

Cavan boss Mattie McGleenan says attacker Dara McVeety is his main injury concern ahead of Sunday week’s Ulster SFC quarter-final against Monaghan.

McGleenan revealed that the Crosserlough man will be given up until the morning of the provincial derby to prove his fitness if needs be, having been a key player for the Breffni men throughout their league campaign, and was enthusiastic over his side being at full strength for the Farney men’s visit in eight days’ time.

“I think we’re going to have the best Cavan team on the football field on the 11th of June,” the ex-Tyrone forward said at yesterday’s pre-championship media evening in Kingspan Breffni Park.

“Dara McVeety would be the only concern that we have. He’s carrying a bit of a knock so we’d give him until the morning of the 11th to decide.”

He added: “Dara has been probably the talisman for us through the National League. What you want in a footballer, to me, Dara McVeety is the man. He’s been a natural leader in the National League and in the big games when we needed somebody to step up Dara was doing that.

“The other side of it too is the Cavan team that we’re trying to put together is not a one man show. It’s a collective of the 15 players on the football field and the other six or seven that come in and make the difference.

“That has been the key to the championship so far, so we need that from Cavan next Sunday. We need 21 players to help us win the game.”

Monaghan have been reporting a clean bill of health since their nine-point preliminary round victory over Fermanagh a fortnight ago, barring midfielder Darren Hughes, who was ruled out for the entire Ulster championship in April.

However, McGleenan expects his former Scotstown colleague to play some part on Sunday week.

“Is Darren Hughes a smokescreen? I don’t think Darren Hughes’ injury is as bad probably as was made out. I would probably expect Darren to play next week.”