Down's McCartan makes Northern Ireland debut 03 June 2017





Former Down underage star Shay McCartan made his senior soccer debut for Northern Ireland last night.

The Accrington Stanley striker came on as a substitute for Josh Magennis in the North's 1-0 international friendly win over New Zealand at Windsor Park. He could now be in line to feature in their upcoming World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan.

McCartan's international debut caps a memorable season for him in which he received the League Two Player of the Month award for March. That award came only a few months after he collapsed during an FA Cup game against Bradford before making a full recovery.

Second cousin of former Down footballer and manager James McCartan, Shay won MacRory Cup and Hogan Cup honours with St Colman’s College, Newry in 2010 and 2011.

The Glenn clubman also netted a first-half hat-trick against neighbours Armagh in the 2011 Ulster MFC, but was in the process of embarking on a professional soccer career with Burnley at the time. Had that not worked out, he might well be lining out in tomorrow's Ulster SFC quarter-final at Newry instead.