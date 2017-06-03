Saffrons can count on Liam Neeson's support

03 June 2017

Neeson supporting the Saffrons
Pic via: @neil_mcmanus on Instagram

Liam Neeson will be supporting the Antrim hurlers from New York when they face Carlow in next Saturday's Christy Ring Cup final.

Antrim star Neil McManus presented the Hollywood superstar with his jersey on a visit home this week. Neeson used to play hurling in his hometown of Ballymena and also sent his support to McManus' Ruairí Óg Cushendall before last year's All-Ireland club final against Limerick's Na Piarsaigh.

 




Most Read Stories

Qualifier draws to take place on Tuesday morning

Saffrons can count on Liam Neeson's support

Down's McCartan makes Northern Ireland debut

Defeat would be unbearable for O'Hagan

Team news: Doherty debuts for Down

Bring on the Dubs...


Android app on Google Play