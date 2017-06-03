Saffrons can count on Liam Neeson's support
03 June 2017
Neeson supporting the Saffrons
Pic via: @neil_mcmanus on Instagram
Liam Neeson will be supporting the Antrim hurlers from New York when they face Carlow in next Saturday's Christy Ring Cup final.
Antrim star Neil McManus presented the Hollywood superstar with his jersey on a visit home this week. Neeson used to play hurling in his hometown of Ballymena and also sent his support to McManus' Ruairí Óg Cushendall before last year's All-Ireland club final against Limerick's Na Piarsaigh.