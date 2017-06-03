Saffrons can count on Liam Neeson's support 03 June 2017





Neeson supporting the Saffrons

Pic via: @neil_mcmanus on Instagram Neeson supporting the SaffronsPic via: @neil_mcmanus on Instagram

Liam Neeson will be supporting the Antrim hurlers from New York when they face Carlow in next Saturday's Christy Ring Cup final.

Antrim star Neil McManus presented the Hollywood superstar with his jersey on a visit home this week. Neeson used to play hurling in his hometown of Ballymena and also sent his support to McManus' Ruairí Óg Cushendall before last year's All-Ireland club final against Limerick's Na Piarsaigh.