Team news: Carlow unchanged 03 June 2017





Carlow's Paul Broderick celebrates with Darragh Foley.

©INPHO/Tommy Dickson. Carlow's Paul Broderick celebrates with Darragh Foley.©INPHO/Tommy Dickson.

Unsurprisingly, Carlow manager Turlough O'Brien has kept faith with the same players that defeated Wexford for this evening's Leinster SFC quarter-final against Dublin at O'Moore Park.

Top scorer Paul Broderick was sent off against the Model County, but is eligible to take his place at corner forward after receiving two yellow cards. Daniel St Ledger, who plays his club football in the capital with St Sylvester's, lines out at centre back, while Darragh Foley captains the side from centre forward.

Carlow (SF v Dublin): Craig Kearney; Chris Crowley, Shane Redmond, Conor Lawlor; Danny Moran, Daniel St Ledger, Gary Kelly; Brendan Murphy, Sean Murphy; Eoghan Ruth, Darragh Foley, Alan Kelly; Paul Broderick, Ciaran Moran, John Murphy.