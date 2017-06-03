Team news: Doherty debuts for Down

03 June 2017

Down's Caolan Mooney

Anthony Doherty is the only debutant named in the Down team for tomorrow's Ulster SFC quarter-final against Armagh in Newry.

The Downpatrick clubman is selected at right corner back in a defence that also features the fit-again Caolan Mooney. Connaire Harrison is included at corner forward, while Ryan Johnston and Aidan Carr have been left out of the starting line-up because of injury.

Down (SF v Armagh): M Cunningham; A Doherty, G McGovern, D O’Hagan, D O’Hanlon, C McGovern, C Mooney; K McKernan, N McParland; J Murphy, C Maginn, S Millar; J Johnston, B O’Hagan, C Harrison.




